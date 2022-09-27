Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Ian strengthens; local impacts likely by the weekend

Ian could impact our local weather later this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Dry, cool week ahead
  • Ian landfall by middle of the week
  • Local Ian impacts possible late Friday through Monday

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN

Ian has become a major hurricane and will continue to intensity in the eastern gulf. The system is making landfall in western Cuba early this morning with top winds of 115 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a likely landfall along the Florida coast later this week. We’ll discuss local impacts in the discussion below. Visit our Hurricane Center for interactive hurricane tracking.

Ian

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

The next few days will be cool and pleasant. We’re looking at comfortable temperatures, low humidity and a fall breeze. The cooler and drier air should allow temperatures to fall around 5-10 ten degrees below normal for late September, both during the day and at night.

The only areas of frost we may see would be around Burkes Garden Wednesday morning. Everyone else will see low in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. By Thursday, clouds should increase from the south by Thursday night as winds pick up from the northeast due to Hurricane Ian approaching the Florida coastline.

At this time, Friday night football games appear cloudy with showers beginning to push in, however, we’ll need to watch the timing closely as hurricane Ian moves inland.

Ian may deliver 1-3" inches of rain this weekend with locally higher amounts possible.
Ian may deliver 1-3" inches of rain this weekend with locally higher amounts possible.(WDBJ7)

IAN IMPACTS THIS WEEKEND

Let’s be transparent, the forecast will likely change some through the week, but we’re starting to have at least some confidence we’ll get widespread rain from Ian remnants this weekend. In terms of gusty wind and tornado impacts, these will be highly dependent on the final track of the system.

THREATIMPACTTIMING
WIDESPREAD RAINNear-certain; 1-4″ possible with locally higher amountsSaturday - Sunday - Monday
FLOODINGPossible; depends on final track and speed of the system exiting our areaSaturday - Sunday - Monday
STRONG WINDWidespread 25-35 mph gusts possibleSaturday - Sunday - Monday
TORNADOUncertain at this time depending on strength and final track---
We could see tropical rain this weekend with some strong gusty winds.
We could see tropical rain this weekend with some strong gusty winds.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Rain outlook for the coming weekend.
Ian strengthens; local impacts possible by the weekend

Latest News

Rain outlook for the coming weekend.
Ian strengthens; local impacts possible by the weekend
We're quiet through most of the week, but we continue to track Ian.
Monday, September 26 Morning FastCast
3-Day Outlook
Drier & cooler to kick off the workweek
Full Forecast - Sunday evening update
Full Forecast - Sunday evening update