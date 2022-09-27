Ian strengthens; local impacts likely by the weekend

Dry, cool week ahead

Ian landfall by middle of the week

Local Ian impacts possible late Friday through Monday

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN

Ian has become a major hurricane and will continue to intensity in the eastern gulf. The system is making landfall in western Cuba early this morning with top winds of 115 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a likely landfall along the Florida coast later this week. We’ll discuss local impacts in the discussion below. Visit our Hurricane Center for interactive hurricane tracking.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

The next few days will be cool and pleasant. We’re looking at comfortable temperatures, low humidity and a fall breeze. The cooler and drier air should allow temperatures to fall around 5-10 ten degrees below normal for late September, both during the day and at night.

The only areas of frost we may see would be around Burkes Garden Wednesday morning. Everyone else will see low in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. By Thursday, clouds should increase from the south by Thursday night as winds pick up from the northeast due to Hurricane Ian approaching the Florida coastline.

At this time, Friday night football games appear cloudy with showers beginning to push in, however, we’ll need to watch the timing closely as hurricane Ian moves inland.

Ian may deliver 1-3" inches of rain this weekend with locally higher amounts possible. (WDBJ7)

IAN IMPACTS THIS WEEKEND

Let’s be transparent, the forecast will likely change some through the week, but we’re starting to have at least some confidence we’ll get widespread rain from Ian remnants this weekend. In terms of gusty wind and tornado impacts, these will be highly dependent on the final track of the system.

THREAT IMPACT TIMING WIDESPREAD RAIN Near-certain; 1-4″ possible with locally higher amounts Saturday - Sunday - Monday FLOODING Possible; depends on final track and speed of the system exiting our area Saturday - Sunday - Monday STRONG WIND Widespread 25-35 mph gusts possible Saturday - Sunday - Monday TORNADO Uncertain at this time depending on strength and final track ---

We could see tropical rain this weekend with some strong gusty winds. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

