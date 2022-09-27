Hometown Local
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast.

The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon, but members decided at the last minute to delay it as it became clear that Hurricane Ian was churning on a collision course toward Florida, where it was expected to strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

“We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

The committee had not yet provided a specific agenda for the Wednesday hearing, but Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said over the weekend it would “tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election.”

This week’s hearing was intended to close the series of public hearings the nine-member panel embarked on in early June.

