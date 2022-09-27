LEAP helps families afford healthy food

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the price of everything going up these days, getting good, nutritious meals on the table can be costly. But one organization in Roanoke works with local growers and community organizations to help ease that burden.

The Local Environmental Agriculture Project - or LEAP - is multi-faceted, but its mission is simple... to provide food that’s affordable and accessible to all people..

“It was originally a project of the Roanoke Natural Foods Co Op. They wanted to have another avenue to support small-scale local farmers and they started Granta Village Farmers’ Market in 2009. And the LEAP really grew out of that,” says Maureen McNamara Best, LEAP Executive Director.

She continues, “Today - LEAP has collaborated with statewide partners .. worked with the city to create community gardens, cultivated relationships with local growers to provide food at local farmers markets .. and created mobile markets. All to get food healthy food - out to those who need it. Leap now operates year-round. and takes its mobile markets to neighborhoods in more rural areas... that are considered food deserts. And with the high cost of food - especially healthy food -- they help put those fresh fruits and vegetables in homes that need it. Anyone who shops with SNAP, anyone who’s on Medicaid or WIC fruits and vegetables are half off.”

