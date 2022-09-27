Hometown Local
Montgomery County seeking feedback on transportation plan

Montgomery County Government Center
Montgomery County Government Center
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is in the process of putting together its comprehensive plan.

The county says its first step in that process is to create a transportation plan called Transportation Matters. The county wants to know where its transportation deficiencies are and how people want to see them addressed.

“It’s basically to identify areas that either need improvement due to safety or congestion, or to identify areas that we can expand things for pedestrians and bikers,” Montgomery County Director of Planning and GIS Brea Hopkins said.

She says citizen input is crucial to developing a plan that fits the needs of county residents.

“A lot of the needs that we’re seeing, mostly bike paths,” she said. “We’ve heard a lot about bike paths. We’ve heard a lot about public transit being needed in some of our village areas. We’ve also heard a lot about problem intersections and problem corridors.”

If you know of other problem areas, Hopkins and her team want you to reach out to provide feedback

“We want to hear from people who live, work and play, because they’re the ones that are using these facilities every day and they’re the ones that can give us the feedback if there’s problems with safety, congestion, if there’s not facilities that they are needing to get to where they need to go,” Hopkins said.

If you’d like to make your voice heard on the county’s transportation plan, you can attend a public feedback session September 29, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the County Government Center.

