Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.

The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle...
The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - NASA’s moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November.

Instead of trying to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the pad at Kennedy Space Center. The four-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip took all night.

NASA official Jim Free said it would be difficult to upgrade the rocket and get it back to the pad for an October launch attempt. Putting in fresh batteries is particularly challenging, Free noted, making it doubtful a launch could be attempted before the mid-to-late October launch period closes. The next two-week window would open Nov. 12.

The Space Launch System rocket should have blasted off a month ago, but was delayed twice by fuel leaks and engine issues.

Once in space, the crew capsule atop the rocket will aim for lunar orbit with three test dummies, a crucial dress rehearsal before astronauts climb aboard in 2024. The last time a capsule flew to the moon was during NASA’s Apollo 17 lunar landing in 1972.

SpaceX’s next astronaut flight to the International Space Station for NASA, meanwhile, has been delayed at least one day by the hurricane. Liftoff is now no earlier than next Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Rain outlook for the coming weekend.
Ian strengthens; local impacts possible by the weekend

Latest News

Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy...
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say
Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and...
Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says
Danville fire prevention materials
Danville Fire Department receives fire prevention materials to give to the community
If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, health experts say...
Retraining your nose can help with smell loss due to COVID, experts say
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter