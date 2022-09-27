Pulaski County students experience agriculture day

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County learned about farming and agriculture at the New River Valley Fairgrounds on Sept. 27.

All of the county’s fifth graders got hands on experiences learning about farm safety and animals.

Agriculture day was put on in partnership with Virginia Farm Bureau, FFA volunteers and local farms and businesses.

The students were able to see some of the work that goes into farming and learn about the value of agriculture to southwest Virginia.

