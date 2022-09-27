Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pulaski welcomes ‘LOVE’ sign to downtown

Pulaski Love Sign
Pulaski Love Sign(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski is joining in on the “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign.

The town has a new “LOVE” sign and celebrated its arrival with a ribbon cutting September 27.

The town of Pulaski says this love sign is the only one in the state with its color scheme.

The design represents the area’s wildlife, train heritage, its people and its many recreational activities.

“I think it’ll draw more tourists because there are people that go specifically for the love signs, so it’s good to have them and I think that it’s good to be on board with, with all of the love signs all over the place,” Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said.

You can find the sign downtown by the Transportation Museum.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Rain outlook for the coming weekend.
Ian strengthens; local impacts possible by the weekend

Latest News

Danville fire prevention materials
Danville Fire Department receives fire prevention materials to give to the community
Agriculture day for Pulaski County students
Pulaski County students experience agriculture day
Montgomery County Government Center
Montgomery County seeking feedback on transportation plan
7@four Previews Puzzled Car Show
7@four previews Puzzled Car Show