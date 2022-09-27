Pulaski welcomes ‘LOVE’ sign to downtown

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski is joining in on the “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign.

The town has a new “LOVE” sign and celebrated its arrival with a ribbon cutting September 27.

The town of Pulaski says this love sign is the only one in the state with its color scheme.

The design represents the area’s wildlife, train heritage, its people and its many recreational activities.

“I think it’ll draw more tourists because there are people that go specifically for the love signs, so it’s good to have them and I think that it’s good to be on board with, with all of the love signs all over the place,” Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said.

You can find the sign downtown by the Transportation Museum.

