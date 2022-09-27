Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt.

About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.

Police are searching for Thomas David Zelrick Jr., 19 of Salem, wanted for Felony Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Misdemeanor Assault by Mob. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

The investigation also resulted in several charges against Mason Percy Meador-McGhee, 21 of Roanoke. He was arrested by Roanoke Police for Felony Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Misdemeanor Assault by Mob.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective J. Smith at 540-267-3203.

