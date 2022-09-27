Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Tech Carilion employee recognized during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine inclusion coordinator...
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine inclusion coordinator Karyna Nevarez during a live stream Monday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday night, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Richmond. One of the people recognized was Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s inclusion coordinator Karyna Nevarez.

In the press release, Kaine’s team outlined all the work Nevarez has done in the Roanoke Valley.

“In coordination with the Admissions team, Ms. Nevarez engages in year-round outreach and engagement with prospective students who are underrepresented in medicine. She also works with the school’s identify-focused student organization to design and present workshops and trainings that enhance cultural competence for the school’s students, staff and faculty.”

”Training law physicians to be better listeners, more empathetic people, and understand different cultures, is not just the right thing to do, it actually helps patient outcomes,” said Kaine.

During the event, Nevarez thanked Kaine for his recognition and also spoke about how proud she is of the work she’s done, but also her Puerto Rican heritage.

Nevarez also operates “Delicias Boricuas” with her husband and family. You can find the full press release from Kaine’s team below:

“Today, Monday, September 26, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will host an event in Richmond to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the accomplishments of various Latinos who have done extraordinary work in Virginia during the past year.

Kaine cosponsored a resolution to recognize September 15th through October 15th as Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate the heritage, culture, and contributions of Latinos in the United States. He is a Spanish speaker and taught carpentry and welding at a technical school in Honduras as a young adult.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape unharmed.
No cause determined for Salem fire
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet

Latest News

Atlantic Power Constructors bucket trucks in the Big Lots parking lot ahead of their trip to...
Crews heading to help with Hurricane Ian make pit stop in Roanoke
Amber Benson and Ruby Voss were presented with the National Educator of the Year Award by the...
Northside Middle School co-teaching team wins national award
Non-profit organization, Gleaning for the world, held a supply collection day in front at the...
Local non-profit doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
Horse at Ridgeland Farm in Blacksburg, Va
Blacksburg farm opens up to trail horseback riding