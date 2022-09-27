Virginia Tech Carilion employee recognized during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday night, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Richmond. One of the people recognized was Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s inclusion coordinator Karyna Nevarez.

In the press release, Kaine’s team outlined all the work Nevarez has done in the Roanoke Valley.

“In coordination with the Admissions team, Ms. Nevarez engages in year-round outreach and engagement with prospective students who are underrepresented in medicine. She also works with the school’s identify-focused student organization to design and present workshops and trainings that enhance cultural competence for the school’s students, staff and faculty.”

”Training law physicians to be better listeners, more empathetic people, and understand different cultures, is not just the right thing to do, it actually helps patient outcomes,” said Kaine.

During the event, Nevarez thanked Kaine for his recognition and also spoke about how proud she is of the work she’s done, but also her Puerto Rican heritage.

Nevarez also operates “Delicias Boricuas” with her husband and family. You can find the full press release from Kaine’s team below:

“Today, Monday, September 26, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will host an event in Richmond to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the accomplishments of various Latinos who have done extraordinary work in Virginia during the past year.

Kaine cosponsored a resolution to recognize September 15th through October 15th as Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate the heritage, culture, and contributions of Latinos in the United States. He is a Spanish speaker and taught carpentry and welding at a technical school in Honduras as a young adult.”

