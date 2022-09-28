Hometown Local
7@four: Pet Talk, September 28, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Today we are going to talk about interactions with wildlife. Deer, skunks, bears, opossums, and other wildlife are common around Southwest Virginia. What are some of the best practices if you encounter anyone of these animals?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

