7@four previews Mountain Magic festival

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Magic in Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival is scheduled for October 8 in Buchanan.

Organizer Harry Gleason stopped by 7@four to tell us about it.

Experience the “magic” of small town America at the festival, exploring more than 100 vendor spaces throughout the Town Park. Vendors fill their booths with art, antiques, crafts and food. Shop, stroll and dine along Buchanan’s historic Main Street.

You will also find a mix of locally-owned shops with arts, antiques & collectibles, as well as locally-owned restaurants featuring southern cooking.

Discover traditional and contemporary bluegrass music; feel free to take a lawn chair.

Also, check out the restoration of scores of antique and classic autos and tractors on display.

