Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews Mountain Magic festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Magic in Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival is scheduled for October 8 in Buchanan.

Organizer Harry Gleason stopped by 7@four to tell us about it.

Experience the “magic” of small town America at the festival, exploring more than 100 vendor spaces throughout the Town Park. Vendors fill their booths with art, antiques, crafts and food. Shop, stroll and dine along Buchanan’s historic Main Street.

You will also find a mix of locally-owned shops with arts, antiques & collectibles, as well as locally-owned restaurants featuring southern cooking.

Discover traditional and contemporary bluegrass music; feel free to take a lawn chair.

Also, check out the restoration of scores of antique and classic autos and tractors on display.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WDBJ7 photo
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
Thomas David Zelrick, Jr., wanted by Radford PD
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
Federal officials are moving to seize a Roanoke Co. motel they say was a haven for drugs and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office moves to seize Roanoke Co. motel

Latest News

Musical Donation Efforts To Help After Kentucky Flooding
Kentucky Music Relief
Nonprofit Helps Henry County To Expand Broadband Internet
Nonprofit Helps Henry County To Expand Broadband Internet
Munters Opens New Facility In Daleville
Munters Opens New Facility In Daleville
Danville Public School Renovations Begin
Danville Public Schools Renovations Begin
Build Your Own Bamboocycle Workshop This Weekend
Build Your Own Bamboocycle This Weekend