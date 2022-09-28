Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Apple limits new iPhone production due to low demand, report says

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is cutting down the production of its iPhone 14 because of low demand, according to a Bloomberg Report.

The report on Tuesday said the company won’t increase production by 6 million units in the second half of this year.

They will instead produce about 90 million units which is about the same as last year.

So far, Apple hasn’t commented on this report.

The iPhone 14 went on sale earlier this month, but consumers haven’t been rushing to buy it, possibly because of fears of a looming global recession.

The new phone comes equipped with an improved camera, an interactive tool for displaying notifications, and a lock screen that now has an always-on display.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WDBJ7 photo
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
Thomas David Zelrick, Jr., wanted by Radford PD
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
Federal officials are moving to seize a Roanoke Co. motel they say was a haven for drugs and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office moves to seize Roanoke Co. motel

Latest News

Dr. Brenda Russ
Meet Roanoke City Public Schools first Latina principal
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
Bamboocycles
Workshop to build your own bicycle made out of bamboo
Musical Donation Efforts To Help After Kentucky Flooding
Kentucky Music Relief