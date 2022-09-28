Christiansburg Food Truck Rodeo returns

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Get ready to pack an appetite because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo is back!

The event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

It will feature dozens of food trucks across the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

Plus, there will be a lineup of live entertainment, vendors, and various beer and bourbons.

Downtown Christainburg Inc. says it’s one of the town’s biggest events.

Event organizers say they’re excited to see the community come together again for this event.

The event will happen rain or shine Saturday, October 1 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say in case of wet weather, there will be an indoor seating area with live music, kids’ activities, and more.

For more information, please visit Downtown Christianburg’s Facebook page.

