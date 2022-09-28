City of Lynchburg gets artistic splash of color on Main Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paint brush, Main Street in Lynchburg gets a one-of-a-kind mural that is enough to stop visitors going by Main Street.

Located on the City Lofts apartments downtown, the 35′ x 35′ mural titled “Creating Our Culture” pays homage to artists of color who are not always recognized for their talents.

As a collaborative effort between the Downtown Lynchburg Association and Jawansa Hall, Director and CEO of Blackwater Branding, the goal of the project was to make sure artist voices are heard through their artwork.

Hall states, “A lot of times within the city, there are tons of creatives that are here, but only a few are often chosen to do various events. So, what we wanted to do was say that, in addition to the creatives that you’d normally pull from, there are so many other creatives of color, and African Americans that are here, that are talented, that are able to do the work, and they’re just not heard or seen, or they’re not represented within the downtown area. This mural is a way to pay homage to them, and to say, hey, you’re welcome here to come create, and produce.”

The mural was unveiled Wednesday with a small ceremony, along with a QR code to visit other artists who are involved in the art project.

