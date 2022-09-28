Construction begins at George Washington High School as part of Danville Public Schools Renovations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction and renovations are underway at Danville Public Schools.

George Washington High School is in the process of getting a new track around the football field; the school hasn’t been able to hold a track meet since the ‘90s.

“It symbolizes growth and opportunity. All children, even adults, need great experiences outside of the classroom. It keeps our minds moving in the right direction and teaches us teamwork when we participate,” said the superintendent of Danville Public Schools, Dr. Angela Hairston.

The front of the school will also be completely remodeled along with a new 2,500-seat gym and renovated classrooms.

The $140 million renovations come after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase last fall.

“This is good for the children,” added Hairston. “Everybody likes a new facility. It brings a lift to children. It lifts our community, demonstrates a willingness of our citizens to invest in children. That’s what we should be all about, is our children.”

The funds will also be used to create a new G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and use the old one as a temporary building for future school renovations.

“This will save us millions of dollars to have that school accessible for other children after we move the children into the new Johnson,” explained Hairston. “Learning is changing. Learning has changed. Classroom space is changing. Sometimes it’s hard to renovate a space to adapt to new learning.”

The historical John M. Langston High School will also get a new track and become home to Galileo Magnet school students.

“We want Galileo to be in a school house that gives them great opportunities to work on projects and to work with the community,” said Hairston. “Langston is a historically Black high school. It was one of the African American high schools that closed before integration. We’re honored to be able to restore that to a place of excellence and a place of accelerated learning.”

They say the renovations at John M Langston should be complete by the end of 2024.

