F3 workout group launching in the New River Valley

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Men in the New River Valley will soon have a new free option for weekly workouts.

F3 is coming to Blacksburg.

The group is designed for men and focused on fitness, fellowship and faith. Each workout is peer-led with the goal of growing men into leaders.

Workouts are open to all men regardless of physical ability.

The group will meet every Saturday at 7 a.m. for a workout followed by a group fellowship activity.

“We’re just here for the man beside us,” F3 NRV’s Rick Swink said. “There have been many times where I’ve woken up in the morning at 4:30 and not wanted to get out of bed, but I know that there are other men coming into the workout that may need me that morning.”

Classes will begin at Blacksburg Municipal Park October 29.

F3 also has groups in Roanoke and Lynchburg.

