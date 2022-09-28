Feuding lawmakers trade accusations and videos

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The two state lawmakers who traded accusations after an interaction in Wytheville Saturday night, are now sharing videos they say support their version of events.

The first video, released by Del. Wren Williams, is from a surveillance camera at the venue where the GOP fundraiser took place.

Del. Marie March accused Williams of hitting her with his shoulder as he was leaving the event, and she swore out an assault warrant against him

Though the camera is some distance from the action, and the image is not in sharp focus, Williams says it vindicates him.

“It shows a group of people. It shows me leaving the venue and it shows nothing else happening, so it does not match her version of the events that night, and that’s really telling,” Williams told WDBJ7 in an interview.

He released a second video in which March can be seen re-enacting the alleged assault for officers.

“She mimics taking several steps back, throwing her hands up and that’s not what you see in the first video,” Williams said. “In fact, it’s nearly impossible to conclude what she says actually happened.”

The videos March shared include footage from the bodycams of the Wytheville police officers who responded.

In one, Williams declines to tell the officer his name.

“What’s going on,” the officer asks.

“I’m not going to speak to you anymore,” Williams responds. “I’m a lawyer. I don’t have to talk to you. I’m going to get in the car.”

And after initially declining to explain what happened, he said he didn’t do anything intentionally to Marie March.

In a written statement, March said “this is not about a race for political office. This is about conducting ourselves with civility, respect and according to the law.”

Because of redistricting, March and Williams will face each other in a Republican primary next year.

But before then they will likely square off in court, when a judge considers the misdemeanor assault charge that Williams now faces.

