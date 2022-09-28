Hometown Local
Get your kids the right nutrition for good health

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - In the US, one in five children between the ages of six and 19 has a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile, which is considered obese, according to doctors. Many adults in the US are also obese. And when mom and dad are overweight, their kids are 80 percent more likely to have a weight problem, too.

On Here @ Home, we talked with a local nutritionist about BMI and her recommendations for better, healthier options for kids. Dr. Virginia Powell, Medical Director of Carilion Clinic PICU, also discussed the Children’s Healthy Lifestyle Clinic.

