Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County.

The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and bring 108 new jobs to the area.

“It’s extraordinary because it reflects the fact that Halifax County and the leadership in South Boston and Halifax County had been thinking about how to bring these great companies here. That work to actually have the vision to build this building and have it ready to go was hugely important,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The new facility will use 100% renewable energy to produce recycled titanium for aerospace, 3D printing and electric vehicle companies.

“This is the start for us of building a sustainable and low cost titanium supply chain in America. One in which we need here for our national security, but one in which also can really be used in a lot of the advanced manufacturing applications that people see today. Everything from the smartphone and smartwatches people use to the cars they drive,” said Anastasios Arima, co-founder of Iperion X.

Iperion X chose Halifax County because of the sustainability and the community.

“We have access to renewable power here that we can use for all our all our equipment here,” added Arima. “Its got a fantastic building, infrastructure, and its location to key industries that we’ll supply into from here. It ticks all the boxes for us but for me, especially, is the people.”

They plan to double the size of the existing plant in the coming years.

“I think Southside Virginia and other parts of rural Virginia have really been ignored over the last few administrations when it comes to economic development,” explained Governor Youngkin. “That’s why I’m so excited to be able to see this great company come here today.”

The company hopes to be fully operational and have hired 40 of its new employees by fall of next year.

