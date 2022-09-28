Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

Security Camera Footage of Lynchburg KWIK STOP Robber
Security Camera Footage of Lynchburg KWIK STOP Robber(Lynchburg Police Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP on Old Forest Road last night.

Officers responded to the KWIK STOP just before midnight last night.

They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

