MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees.

A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”

The company says employees will be assisted through the transition, with additional compensation, coordination with state and local employment agencies and resources from its Employee Assistance Program. 

Relocation offers are being made to hourly associates, according to the spokesperson, and employees are encouraged to apply for opportunities within the company’s manufacturing network.

