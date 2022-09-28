Munters opens new facility in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More manufacturing jobs are coming to Botetourt County.

Munters officially opened a brand new thirty six million dollar state-of-the-art facility on Wednesday and is looking to add 160 new positions.

In this new facility, employees will be building data center cooling equipment.

“Everything’s connected to the cloud now a days and everything we do is online. So we build equipment that cools the buildings and the servers that keep all of that information flowing,” said Charles Hodnett, Director of Operations.

Klas Forsström, the CEO of Munters says they needed to build this 365,000 square foot facility because of the demand in products.

“If I go back one year, in between then and now we have more than doubled our order intake and that brings of course the need for a better more efficient and also larger manufacturing facility, and this facility in particular is the largest facility that we have in North America now,” said Forsström.

Munters is just one of the companies adding to the economic growth happening in Botetourt County.

“These companies have created more than 520 million dollars worth of investments in our community as well as the creation of more than 3,000 jobs. That is tremendously impactful. It is life changing to have these opportunities,” said Amy White, a member of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

And county leaders say even though it wasn’t easy, getting to this day, it’s worth it to attract good high paying jobs for families to stay and build a future in Botetourt County.

“Despite what is thrown at you, the pandemic, the supply chain shortages, the gas prices, that’s been a really big significant factor for a lot of our workers, we can overcome those and to me it’s a testament of what you can accomplish if you work together,” said White.

Some small production has already started inside the facility and much more will be happening in then few months.

