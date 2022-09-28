Hometown Local
Man dead after crash involving moped in Danville

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a moped was killed in a crash in Danville Friday morning, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they responded around 7:00 a.m. to the 2100 block of West Main St.

52-year-old Alvin Richardson was driving a moped eastbound when he was hit by a driver. Richardson was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have identified the driver and are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office regarding whether charges will be filed.

