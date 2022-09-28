Quiet now, but heavy rain moves in this

Dry, cool weather continues

Ian rainfall possible by late Friday

Multi-day rainfall event SAT-MON

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN

Ian has become a major hurricane and will continue to intensity in the eastern gulf. The system is making progress toward the west coast of Florida and may make landfall later today. We’ll discuss local impacts in the discussion below. Visit our Hurricane Center for interactive hurricane tracking.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

The next few days will be cool and pleasant. We’re looking at comfortable temperatures, low humidity and a fall breeze. The cooler and drier air should allow temperatures to fall around 5-10 ten degrees below normal for late September, both during the day and at night.

The only areas of frost we may see would be around Burkes Garden Wednesday morning. Everyone else will see low in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. By Thursday, clouds should increase from the south by Thursday night as winds pick up from the northeast due to Hurricane Ian approaching the Florida coastline.

Models are showing an increase in shower chances late Friday afternoon and evening as Ian moves north. There’s still some questions in terms of specific arrival times. We should have a better idea after the hurricane makes landfall.

Several inches of rain possible as Ian moves into the region.WD (WDBJ7)

IAN IMPACTS THIS WEEKEND

Let’s be transparent, the forecast will likely change some through the week. While rainfall appears certain, any gusty wind and tornado impacts appear low, mainly dependent on the final track of the system.

THREAT IMPACT TIMING WIDESPREAD RAIN Near-certain; 1-4″+ possible with locally higher amounts Rain arrives late Friday FLOODING Possible; depends on final track and speed of the system exiting our area Highest flood risk Saturday STRONG WIND Damaging wind NOT likely. Widespread 15-30 mph gusts possible Anytime during the weekend TORNADO Uncertain at this time depending on strength and final track Late Saturday

Ian’s remnants are in no hurry to leave and will likely meander the Mid-Atlantic through the entire weekend keeping rain chances around into Monday and possibly even Tuesday.

Ian is in no hurricane to leave, likely lingering over our area through the weekend. (WDBJ7)

