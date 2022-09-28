Hometown Local
Roanoke Valley musicians donate instruments to Kentucky flooding victims

The "Feel Good Tour" came back to Roanoke on Wednesday
The "Feel Good Tour" came back to Roanoke on Wednesday(Michael Johnathon)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two musicians from our hometowns came back from Kentucky on Wednesday after donating instruments to people still recovering from devastating floods.

Bill Hudson and Al Coffey are both musicians from the Roanoke Valley. They partnered with Woodsongs to deliver musical instruments to residents who lost everything in the summer floods.

For the last two days, they passed out keyboards, trumpets and clarinets to recovering communities.

Woodsongs’ executive producer and folk musician explained the goal of the musical relief efforts is to help community members heal.

”Music is the sound track of everything that builds a great community and a great nation,” Michael Johnathon said. “When that music is lost, when art is lost, a sense of humanity is lost. We’re just a group of musicians trying to restore that art.”

This is the second time the group has donated musical instruments to Kentucky for disaster relief.

The “Feel Good Tour” is coordinating another musical drive with hundreds of instruments that will be delivered at the end of October.

