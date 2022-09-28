Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.

Investigators say this person does not represent the sheriff’s office, and urge people not to give any information in case they get a call from this person.

Anyone with information about this case, including the caller’s identity, is asked to call dispatch at 434-332-9574 or send message on Facebook.

