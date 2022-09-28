Hometown Local
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night.

Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.

The marshal service identified Donahue in a Toyota pickup and activated emergency lights and sirens to do a traffic stop. The Toyota driver turned off Rt. 220 and stopped on Crossbow Court.

Police say as the marshal service members approached the Toyota, they heard a gunshot. When the marshals and task force got to the truck, they found Donahue suffering from what police say looked to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police gave aid to Donahue, and he was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Donahue’s remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police say no members of law enforcement fired their weapons. The driver of the Toyota wasn’t injured. A handgun was recovered from inside the truck.

