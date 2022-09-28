Hometown Local
Sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes: Know the risk factors

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The effects of sudden cardiac arrest can be quick and deadly. The condition happens when there’s an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system that abruptly stops the heartbeat.

It may sound like it’s a disease that only affects adults, but sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death for student athletes, according to medical experts.

On Here @ Home, we sat down with cardiologist Dr. Richard Konstance with Lewis Gale Medical Center about the risk factors parents need to know.

Sources:

cifstate.org/sports-medicine/sca/index

mdsave.com/procedures/electrocardiogram-ekg-ecg/d182ff

