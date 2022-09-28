Sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes: Know the risk factors

(WDBJ) - The effects of sudden cardiac arrest can be quick and deadly. The condition happens when there’s an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system that abruptly stops the heartbeat.

It may sound like it’s a disease that only affects adults, but sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death for student athletes, according to medical experts.

On Here @ Home, we sat down with cardiologist Dr. Richard Konstance with Lewis Gale Medical Center about the risk factors parents need to know.

Sources:

cifstate.org/sports-medicine/sca/index

cifstate.org/sports-medicine/sca/index

mdsave.com/procedures/electrocardiogram-ekg-ecg/d182ff

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.