Workshop to build your own bicycle made out of bamboo

Bamboocycles
Bamboocycles(Bamboocycles)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend you can learn how to make your bicycle made out of Bamboo.

The Mexico City-based company Bamboocycles is hosting its first continental US DIY workshop in the star city.

Bamboocycles owner Diego Cardenas is partnering with Roanoke Boutique hotel owner Diane Hailey to teach 14 people how to build a bicycle.

“I called Diego and begged him to come to Roanoke, sent him every press release and media link about Roanoke’s active bike community, and really sold him on coming here,” said Hailey. “Honestly, once I started sending him links to all the great things happening in Roanoke, I think he knew Roanoke was the city to start his workshops in the US. In the cycling and mountain biking world, Roanoke is an easy sell.”

At the end of the three-day workshop, you will have an Eco-friendly bike to take on a ride around the blue ridge mountains.

“I can in three days show you how to make your own vehicle. It’s like a step-by-step hands-on experience of building. Like a full immersion into how to build something for you,” said Cardenas. “And the idea behind is to empower yourself into next time perhaps you’re not afraid to build.”

Everyone is invited to come and watch them on Saturday at junior loft as they construct the bikes. Click here to sign up for the workshop

