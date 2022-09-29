Bath County’s new county administrator will start in mid-October

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County board has selected a new county administrator after a nationwide search.

Michael Bender will start the job in just a few weeks on October 17. He’s currently in the process of moving from Richmond to Bath County.

Bender served with the Richmond Police Department for more than 25 years. The new appointment comes after Ashton Harrison left the position earlier this year.

Bender explained he is excited to get to know his new community.

”It’s a great chance to continue serving the public and doing what I’ve done for so long,” Bender said. “I think I would be lost without having a purpose and I see it as a great purpose and a great location to do it.”

Bender was selected among 40 candidates across the country.

Janet Bryan will continue to serve as the interim county administrator until Bender starts in mid-October.

