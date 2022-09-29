Hometown Local
Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights

Crews have already setting up the displays for the fourth annual Illuminights Winter Walk of...
Crews have already setting up the displays for the fourth annual Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though we still have Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of us, Roanoke County crews are already getting into the Christmas spirit.

“Crews have been out here setting up Illuminights since Labor Day and we’re a little under two months away from the opening of Illuminights,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks.

Explore Park’s Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights has some new upgrades for the upcoming holiday season.

“We’re switching things up this year with reversing the trail, we have some new lights displays, 50,000 more lights, so we’re up to 650,000 lights total on the trail. So we’re excited to be here in our fourth year and Christmas will be here before we know it.”

Each year, Roanoke County and Center in the Square partner for the event, which spans 33 days from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30. All the money raised goes towards helping each entity in their projects throughout the year.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 1 and like past years, advanced registration will be needed to attend. For more information, you can head to the Illuminights website here.

