Dinner theatre raising money for a new school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a lot of mystery happening in Vinton, Virginia. The town has a murder mystery case on its hands and it’s all surrounding desserts.

Jimmy Barton is the leader of the drama team at Lighthouse Bible Church. He say’s the team has worked a lot of hours putting together the play “Just Desserts”. “The whole county has had all their contestants enter their desserts and there’s three left. It can get kind of dicey. People want to win! Unfortunately, people will go to some extreme measures to win this contest,” explained Barton.

To get answers to all the strange happenings, Lighthouse Christian Academy is asking you for your best Sherlock Holmes skills to help solve this case! With your ticket you’ll get a three course meal, dessert, and comedic entertainment. The best part is, one-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the new school in Vinton, Lighthouse Christian Academy.

“It’s kind of the best kept secret in the Roanoke Valley,” said Barton. “Kids are astounding their parents. They’re learning manners, to read, to write, they’re learning music, they’re learning everything. Parents, in just a short time, are seeing a tremendous difference in their children.”

Just Desserts will put on two shows: Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 15th at 6 p.m. For more information visit: https://thelighthousebiblechurch.com/

To purchase tickets to Just Desserts you can call the church at 540-890-3304, visit the facebook event page or click on the website below:

https://thelighthousebiblechurch.com/events?sapurl=LysybnQ2L2xiL2V2Lys5anRwd3ltP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZSZyZWNlbnRSb3V0ZT1hcHAud2ViLWFwcC5saWJyYXJ5LmNhbGVuZGFyJnJlY2VudFJvdXRlU2x1Zz0lMkJidGR0c2o3

Lighthouse Christian Academy is committed to fulfilling the Great Commission by educating students in a biblical worldview to become disciples of Jesus Christ. We desire to meet the needs of all students by helping them reach their fullest potential spiritually, academically, personally, and socially through partnering with parents and families to help them become productive citizens in our community and our world. The school is currently enrolling students. For more information visit: https://sites.google.com/lhcavinton.org/home/home

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.