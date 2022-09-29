Hometown Local
Downtown Lynchburg’s “Get Downtown” event canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Lynchburg has canceled its “Get Downtown” event due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Ian.

The city says the event won’t be rescheduled.

The cancelation was done with the safety in mind of vendors, entertainers and anyone who wanted to attend.

The decision to not reschedule also came down to other factors. The city says it was also due due to the months of planning and preparation it takes, as well as coordination with hundreds of individuals, companies and organizations.

The city is encouraging residents to support businesses in the downtown area this weekend if able to do so.

