Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022. The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing officials in Uvalde after months of refusal to publicly release records related to the May 2022 shooting at the elementary school.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press and KEN MILLER
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

It was filed Wednesday by one parent whose child was wounded in the shooting and two parents whose children were on campus at the time.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the Uvalde school district, the city, law enforcement, a gun manufacturer, three individuals and others.

The defendants either declined comment or did not return messages. Attorneys for the parents say this is the first federal lawsuit related to the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7 photo
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
Expected local impacts from Ian.
Ian makes landfall; rain and wind may arrive here by Friday
Federal officials are moving to seize a Roanoke Co. motel they say was a haven for drugs and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office moves to seize Roanoke Co. motel
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team
Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team preparing for Hurricane Ian response
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say