FFE Week 5 Team of the Week: Radford Bobcats
Radford avenged last year’s 63-0 loss to Christiansburg to stay unbeaten in 2022.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Last season, Radford lost on the road to New River Valley rival Christiansburg 63-0 in a result that didn’t sit well with the Bobcats.
Last Friday, they got their revenge at home with a 21-20 win over the Blue Demons, improving to 5-0 on the season.
The gutsy win earned Radford WDBJ7′s Friday Football Extra Team of the Week honors for Week 5.
