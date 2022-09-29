Here @ Home shows Mexican Street Corn with Chef Bland

(WDBJ) - Chef Jeff Bland joins us in the LEAP Kitchen to show us how to make Mexican street corn, or Elote.

This easy and versatile dish can be used in a wrap or as a dip for when the kids come off the bus hungry.

Jeff says you can make it several different ways, he uses the following:

corn (corn on the cob, frozen, canned, it doesn’t matter)

salt & pepper

smoked paprika

cumin

Simply brown in a skillet for a nice golden brown.

For the sauce:

sour cream

mayonnaise (equal parts)

salt and pepper

cilantro (if you like)

Mix well.

Toss in with the corn and use it in a wrap. You can add some cheese (cotija works best, but if you don’t have it use parmesan) and mix it together for a delicious dip!

Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!

