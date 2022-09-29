Here @ Home shows Mexican Street Corn with Chef Bland
(WDBJ) - Chef Jeff Bland joins us in the LEAP Kitchen to show us how to make Mexican street corn, or Elote.
This easy and versatile dish can be used in a wrap or as a dip for when the kids come off the bus hungry.
Jeff says you can make it several different ways, he uses the following:
corn (corn on the cob, frozen, canned, it doesn’t matter)
salt & pepper
smoked paprika
cumin
Simply brown in a skillet for a nice golden brown.
For the sauce:
sour cream
mayonnaise (equal parts)
salt and pepper
cilantro (if you like)
Mix well.
Toss in with the corn and use it in a wrap. You can add some cheese (cotija works best, but if you don’t have it use parmesan) and mix it together for a delicious dip!
Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!
