Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare team up to bring wellness to Bedford County

Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate...
Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their new fully operational pharmacy.(wdbj)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their new fully operational pharmacy.

Their goal is to improve medication regiments for people with mental illness, substance abuse disorders and other complex chronic conditions.

In 2021, the pharmacy served more than 50,000 prescriptions, averaging more than 700 consumers daily, between the Lynchburg and Bedford areas.

“We are trying to make sure that the population understands that we are here and that we can fill of their prescription needs. We tend to every disease state, first and foremost, we open in the behavioral health facility,” says Mohanad Younes, Pharmacy Director of Operations at Genoa Healthcare.

According to the U.S. government mental health and mental health problems information website, one in five adults experienced mental health issues in 2020. Fast forward to 2022, Horizon wants to change that, while debunking stigmas surrounding mental illness.

“A client can come in and talk with a nurse practitioner about their diagnosis and then walk over to the pharmacy and have that conversation to talk about possible side effects. Also, the support that staff give to help minimize that stigma,” says Angie Vaughn, Clinical Coordinator at Horizon Wellness Bedford.

Genoa and Horizon also provide assistance programs for clients who have transportation needs and can assist those who don’t have insurance, along with a discount program for medication.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7 photo
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
Expected local impacts from Ian.
Ian makes landfall; rain and wind may arrive here by Friday
Federal officials are moving to seize a Roanoke Co. motel they say was a haven for drugs and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office moves to seize Roanoke Co. motel
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Roanoke doctor talks about Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Device makes it easier to recover from prostate cancer biopsy
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Ovarian cancer patient hopes to spread awareness and 'paint' Roanoke teal
Ovarian cancer patient hopes to spread awareness and ‘paint’ Roanoke teal