Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare team up to bring wellness to Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their new fully operational pharmacy.

Their goal is to improve medication regiments for people with mental illness, substance abuse disorders and other complex chronic conditions.

In 2021, the pharmacy served more than 50,000 prescriptions, averaging more than 700 consumers daily, between the Lynchburg and Bedford areas.

“We are trying to make sure that the population understands that we are here and that we can fill of their prescription needs. We tend to every disease state, first and foremost, we open in the behavioral health facility,” says Mohanad Younes, Pharmacy Director of Operations at Genoa Healthcare.

According to the U.S. government mental health and mental health problems information website, one in five adults experienced mental health issues in 2020. Fast forward to 2022, Horizon wants to change that, while debunking stigmas surrounding mental illness.

“A client can come in and talk with a nurse practitioner about their diagnosis and then walk over to the pharmacy and have that conversation to talk about possible side effects. Also, the support that staff give to help minimize that stigma,” says Angie Vaughn, Clinical Coordinator at Horizon Wellness Bedford.

Genoa and Horizon also provide assistance programs for clients who have transportation needs and can assist those who don’t have insurance, along with a discount program for medication.

