Ian brings us pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds tomorrow

Ian will impact our local weather starting Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Ian makes landfall as a CAT4 near Captiva, FL
  • Ian impacts arrive locally Friday
  • Multi-day weekend rainfall event may bring flooding

THURSDAY

After another cool morning, we’ll start with sunshine but clouds should quickly increase from the south throughout the day as the first hint of Ian’s impacts become visible. The day is expected to be dry and you’ll want to complete any outdoor plans today and early Friday morning before the rain chances increase.

Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s with another night of 40s expected early Friday morning.

Ian

FRIDAY

After briefly moving into the Atlantic Ocean, Ian will likely make a second landfall off the South Carolina coast before getting pushed inland towards our area. Rain is likely to begin as early as Friday morning across the Southside, then spread north and west Friday afternoon. It’s becoming likely that high school football games will be very wet Friday evening. Watch for schedule changes.

Friday night will be cool, wet and breezy with rain falling heavy at times.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Ian is expected to weaken as it moves north into the region then stalls over the Mid-Atlantic throughout the weekend. This is going to lead to a very soggy stretch with multiple days of rain possible. Anytime we have this tropical setup over the mountains, we need to be conscious of enhanced rainfall which may lead to flooding of creeks and rivers.

Not only will it be wet, but also cool and breezy. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend. This should help mitigate the thunderstorm and tornado risk, leading to more of a chilly, soaking rain.

THREATIMPACTTIMING
WIDESPREAD RAINWe anticipate widespread 1-3″ amounts with locally higher totals of 2-5″+ possibleHeaviest rain Friday night and Saturday
FLOODINGPossible with a multi-day rain event; monitor streams and rivers closelyHighest flood risk Saturday-Sunday
STRONG WINDBreezy conditions with widespread 15-30 mph; only spotty outagesFriday & Saturday
TORNADORisk is very low; any risk greater east of the Blue Ridge ParkwaySaturday

Ian’s remnants are in no hurry to leave and will likely meander across the Mid-Atlantic through the entire weekend keeping rain chances around into Monday and possibly even Tuesday. It won’t be raining constantly those days, but we’ll still keep shower chances around until it gets absorbed into an upper low and whisked away by the middle of the week.

Rain arrives Friday and will continue to fall heavily at times through the first part of...
Rain arrives Friday and will continue to fall heavily at times through the first part of Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

By the middle of next week, we anticipate drier conditions but it remains chilly with below average temperatures.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

