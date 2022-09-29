Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Over 2,900 customers without power in Christiansburg

(WSAZ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 2,900 customers are without power in Christiansburg.

Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School, Auburn Middle School and Auburn High School are without power and will be closed Thursday.

According to Appalachian Power’s Outage Map, 2,956 customers are currently without power.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7 photo
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
Expected local impacts from Ian.
Ian makes landfall; rain and wind may arrive here by Friday
Federal officials are moving to seize a Roanoke Co. motel they say was a haven for drugs and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office moves to seize Roanoke Co. motel
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 29, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 29, 2022
We'll see increasing coverage of rain on Friday. Some rain will fall heavily at times.
Thursday September 29, Morning FastCast
Crews have already setting up the displays for the fourth annual Illuminights Winter Walk of...
Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights
Ian's rain moves into the region by Friday afternoon.
Weather Talk Live - Latest on Hurricane Ian SEP 28