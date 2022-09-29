Over 2,900 customers without power in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 2,900 customers are without power in Christiansburg.

Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School, Auburn Middle School and Auburn High School are without power and will be closed Thursday.

According to Appalachian Power’s Outage Map, 2,956 customers are currently without power.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.