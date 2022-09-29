Hometown Local
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to 36-year-old Cody Graham.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Human remains found along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as that of a missing man last seen in 2020.

On Sept. 4 just before 2:30 p.m., officers found the remains in the woods in the 10700 block of Route 1.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to 36-year-old Cody Graham.

Police say Graham was reported missing on April 27, 2020, and was last seen leaving his home wearing shorts and a t-shirt the day before.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

