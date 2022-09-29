Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding.

That was a concern of Senator Tim Kaine when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning.

He said the impacts of Ian so far has been frightening, and he said he worries about the possibility of heavy rain in far southwest Virginia.

“What I’m worried about in particular is excess rains, and particularly in the western part of Virginia,” Kaine said during the teleconference from Washington, “and I’m thinking about Buchanan County which has already been hit by two devastating rain and flooding events in the last 14 months. I’m really, really worried about what this might do in western Virginia.”

Kaine applauded Governor Glenn Youngkin for declaring a state of emergency a couple of days in advance of the storm’s arrival, because that will enable Youngkin to use assets such as the Virginia National Guard and position them where they might be needed.

