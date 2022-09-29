Hometown Local
Remembering Johnny Cash: Journalist recalls Folsom Prison concert during Bristol appearance

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - An exhibit in Bristol focuses on an important milestone in the career of Johnny Cash. And this week, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is hosting someone who was there when Cash performed at Folsom Prison.

Gene Beley was a newspaper reporter invited to cover the concerts in January 1968, and he became friends with Cash and his family.

A live recording of the Folsom Prison concert revitalized Cash’s career, and Beley remembers it as a special moment.

“It was a happening,” Beley said in an interview Wednesday morning. “And I think the unique sound they got, it’s my theory that one of the reasons why it was so unique is the sound bouncing off the granite walls of Folsom Prison.”

Tickets to the event Thursday evening, were still available Wednesday afternoon.

The exhibit ‘1968: A Folsom Redemption’ continues through October 20th.

For more information, click on the following link:

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

