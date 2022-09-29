RIDE Solutions helps people learn the transit system in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it.

Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system.

Thursday, September 29th, they showed people how to go to the grocery store and the airport.

Ride solutions Director says the transit system is important in Roanoke because it reduces traffic on local roads.

“It takes cars off the road. So, it removes congestion from your roadways and your community. By removing congestion your removing emissions,” said RIDE Solutions Director Andrea Garland. “So, it removes air quality and it provides affordable transportation. That’s really what matters the most especially in an area like Roanoke.”

