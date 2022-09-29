Hometown Local
Roanoke doctor talks about Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to talk about the importance of screening, Dr. Christopher Starks joined Here @ Home Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Starks is a urologist with LewisGale Medical Center.

He says prostate cancer is very common, but also very treatable.

Watch the video to hear our conversation and learn more about prevention and treatment.

