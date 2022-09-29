Roanoke doctor talks about Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to talk about the importance of screening, Dr. Christopher Starks joined Here @ Home Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Starks is a urologist with LewisGale Medical Center.

He says prostate cancer is very common, but also very treatable.

Watch the video to hear our conversation and learn more about prevention and treatment.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.