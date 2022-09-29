Hometown Local
TAP seeks volunteers for free tax clinic

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While tax season is still months away, a hometown organization is seeking volunteers now to help with tax prep.

Total Action for Progress has been offering free tax services to the community for more than 20 years. According to Program Director Teffany Henderson, the office usually serves more than a thousand clients each tax season and they’ve done it all exclusively with volunteers.

They’re looking for people interested in lending their time. You don’t need to have prior experience to do so.

“The IRS provides training either through e-learning or in the classroom type training,” Henderson explained. “There is a certification process so there is three exams that every volunteer completes, and upon completion of those exams you are considered a certified volunteer tax preparer. So you are certified in basic tax law.”

Henderson said Thursday the demand for the services is huge. They need at least 12 volunteers, but say the more they have the more people they can serve.

