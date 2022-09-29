Two killed in Henry County crashes

Video courtesy BTW21

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday.

David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue.

Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound and didn’t stop for a red light. He crossed Virginia Avenue and hit an embankment.

Henderson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

A Danville woman was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday.

State Police say the crash was Wednesday on Spencer Preston Road, just south of Airport Road in Henry County.

Cecilia Renee Neblett, 57, was on a Honda 4-wheeler pulling out of a private drive, headed north on Spencer Preston Road. She was hit by the driver of a Ford F-350 also headed north.

Neblett was not wearing a helmet and died after being taken to a hospital.

