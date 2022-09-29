Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Two killed in Henry County crashes

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video courtesy BTW21

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday.

David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue.

Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound and didn’t stop for a red light. He crossed Virginia Avenue and hit an embankment.

Henderson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

A Danville woman was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday.

State Police say the crash was Wednesday on Spencer Preston Road, just south of Airport Road in Henry County.

Cecilia Renee Neblett, 57, was on a Honda 4-wheeler pulling out of a private drive, headed north on Spencer Preston Road. She was hit by the driver of a Ford F-350 also headed north.

Neblett was not wearing a helmet and died after being taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7 photo
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
Expected local impacts from Ian.
Ian makes landfall; rain and wind may arrive here by Friday
Federal officials are moving to seize a Roanoke Co. motel they say was a haven for drugs and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office moves to seize Roanoke Co. motel
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Police lights
Man dead after crash involving moped in Danville
Police Lights MGN
Three dead identified after driver hits tree in Halifax County
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Charges pending in fatal Wythe County crash
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet