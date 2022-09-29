Volunteers in Roanoke build beds for children in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers answered the call Thursday, turning out on a brisk fall morning to build beds for children in need.

“And they’re not going to have to sleep on the floor,” said organizer Dave Jones, “so thank you, thank you , thank you.”

The Roanoke Chapter of the national group, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, set up shop at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1264.

The VFW kicked in $6,000, and food for a small army of volunteers.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing to see so many people coming out, and it just makes me happy,” said Sam Kennedy, who was volunteering with her mother.

“Just coming out here and seeing the camaraderie and the fellowship working together brings joy to my heart,” added Stafford Lewis was also volunteering with the group for the first time.

After starting with a stack of lumber, the volunteers were sawing and sanding and turning more than a few screws.

And by early afternoon, they were hoping to have 30 finished beds ready to assemble and set up in local homes.

And if it looked like a well-oiled machine, it was. The group has had plenty of practice in just a couple of years

Jones is the President of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Roanoke Chapter.

“Since January of 2020, we have delivered 725 beds in our area. These are kids that were sleeping on the floor, but now they have a bed of their own.”

Nolan Jackson is a member of VFW Post 1264.

“The last one we did was four years old, and never been in a bed,” Jackson told WDBJ7. “And when he got to the bed it was kind of a strange situation. It took him a few minutes to really realize what was going on, but then he had a big smile.”

Experienced volunteers say it’s an emotional experience to see the reaction of the children receiving a bed of their own.

And some from their latest build will be delivered next week.

