AEP preparing as hurricane Ian approaches our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anytime Appalachian Power hears the word storm, it starts preparing for the worst-case scenario.

AEP has its employees on standby as they prepare for the heavy rains expected to hit our hometowns.

If you experience a power outage, AEP spokesperson George Porter says you should check its social media or website to avoid jammed telephone lines.

Don’t assume your neighbor called them and be prepared with a flashlight and batteries. But most importantly, stay safe.

“A lot of times we get customers who will see fallen trees or wires down. They want to help. They want to help get the power restored. So, they take it upon themselves,” explained Porter. “Please don’t. Stay safe. If you see a power line down, report it. Let us know it’s down; that way we can get out and get those taken care of.”

AEP asks for patience as they have to assess the damage first and try to restore power safely.

