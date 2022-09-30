Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

AEP preparing as hurricane Ian approaches our hometowns

The project is set to be completed by 2025
The project is set to be completed by 2025(WDBJ7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anytime Appalachian Power hears the word storm, it starts preparing for the worst-case scenario.

AEP has its employees on standby as they prepare for the heavy rains expected to hit our hometowns.

If you experience a power outage, AEP spokesperson George Porter says you should check its social media or website to avoid jammed telephone lines.

Don’t assume your neighbor called them and be prepared with a flashlight and batteries. But most importantly, stay safe.

“A lot of times we get customers who will see fallen trees or wires down. They want to help. They want to help get the power restored. So, they take it upon themselves,” explained Porter. “Please don’t. Stay safe. If you see a power line down, report it. Let us know it’s down; that way we can get out and get those taken care of.”

AEP asks for patience as they have to assess the damage first and try to restore power safely.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind become more intense tonight as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
The next step is to submit an application to the county
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
MGN Hurricane Ian
Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact

Latest News

FEMA made the announcement on Friday
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties
The home is the first of a larger affordable housing project.
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
7@four Previews NRV Heart Walk
7@four previews NRV Heart Walk
7@four Previews NRV Heart Walk
7@four Previews NRV Heart Walk
WIN CITY Robbery Surveillance Photos
Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager