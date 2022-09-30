Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open.

“Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and knowing that we played a part in bringing Christmas to that family, it’s a warm feeling that we look forward to every year,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke was able to serve 693 families through this service in 2021 and is looking forward to doing it all again. Community support plays a vital role in this mission.

”Having the community be able to go and adopt these angels, it really does help fill the gap that these families are really seeing when it comes to providing for their own during the Christmas season.”

The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s service area is Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Salem and Vinton. Registration will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 and distribution day will be Dec. 20.

For more information on the Angel Tree project, you can head to its website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.