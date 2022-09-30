Hometown Local
Areas hit by July mudslides to receive federal assistance

(SBC of Virginia)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A variety of recovery efforts will be boosted by federal disaster assistance approved by President Joe Biden Friday following the July 13-14 mudslides within Buchanan and Tazewell counties.

FEMA has announced that the Commonwealth will have these resources available to supplement state, tribal and local initiatives on “a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities.”

Federal funds are also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures throughout the state.

